Home button on address bar Vivaldi iOS
-
DavidRivera
There is no Home button on the address bar of Vivaldi IOS. It is tedious to hit the back button several times to get to the Home Screen. Right now, I just kill the current tab and make new tab, but a Home button would be easier.
-
Agreed.
Having to either close your current tab, and open a new one, or navigate thru the bookmarks menu to get to your favorites, seems frustrating and unnecessary.