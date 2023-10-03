We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
ios: option to move addressbar to the bottom of the screen
nilsdrakedrepar
I would very much like to have the adressbar at the bottom of the screen to be able to use one hand and not stretch my thumb too far to reach the address-bar-input-field.
I am used to this from other browsers on iOS and think this is good ergonomics.
@nilsdrakedrepar Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/88642/move-url-bar-to-bottom-ios Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
