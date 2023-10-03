We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Search engines
-
Add the ability to add multiple search engines (like bravesearch)
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Please show support for the feature request by upvoting the first post on https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/88343/custom-search-engine.
-
corconegr3 Translator
@matt545 in the mean time:
If you have a custom search engine in vivaldi desktop and sync your account to an iOS device, that search engine will show in the list and you will be able to use it.
Even if you stop syncing later on.
Not the best but i'm using bravesearch as default.
Still, enforce the post as i would also like to have this feature!