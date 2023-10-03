We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Cannot adjust tab's width when horizontal scrolling is enabled
I just turned to Vivaldi from Firefox today, so I'm used to using horizontal scrolling when I open too many tabs. But I also noticed that the width of a single tab in Vivaldi is a little wider than in Firefox. I tried to adjust the tab's width in settings, but it seems that this setting will not work when horizontal scrolling is enabled.
Is there any way to adjust the tab's width when using horizontal scrolling?