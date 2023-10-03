Hi, I'm new to Vivaldi, and I'm not sure if I did something wrong or misunderstood something.

I just set tab stacking to "Two-Level". I think there should be some short lines above the tab to show that this is a tabs group instead of a single tab, and also, show which tab in the group is opening.

But In my case, there are no short lines above the tab, and I'm not able to identify which tab is an individual tab and which one is a tabs group.

I tried different themes so I don't think is the colour made me cannot identify those short lines.