Downloads not showing up in the panel
After i updated to the latest version of vivaldi, my downloads are not showing up in the side panel, but are showing up in vivaldi://downloads . The progress of the download is still showing on the sidebar icon, and i am still receiving download notifications.. I also made sure to "sort by date" on the download pane. Tried reopening vivaldi too.
@TanmayB Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Pathduck sure, will try!