We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Minor update (6) for Vivaldi macOS Desktop Browser 6.2
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes a fix for the broken menu bar when running under the new macOS 14 (Sonoma).
Click here to see the full blog post
-
DoctorG Ambassador
First.
-
Second.
-
OakdaleFTL
So... I'm hardly the only one who doesn't post just to show I've up-graded...
But:
SecondThird!
-
4th updated
-
Just happy with the fix