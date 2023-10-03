We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
YouTube finally onto Vivaldi. Time for Vivaldi to pacify them
I hope to hear new update against this
I use built-in adblocker with standard filters and have no issues with Youtube.
Pesala Ambassador
@cinlung No issues here, but there is a bug that shows ads if you close the tab and reopen it, or restart Vivaldi.
VB-97982 Ads Shown on YouTube after Reopening Closed Tabs (7/6/20223)
This is happening to me too. Youtube catches me if I have the blocking enabled. My other browser works fine with the same accounts, so maybe there is something Vivaldi can do to fix it.
until you wait a solution for Vivaldi internal blocker (don't hold your breath), disable it and try uBO. At some point your have to admit that there is no competition.
uBO can use complex scripting and has a dedicated team of people in finding every way to give you a clean internet experience.
https://www.reddit.com/r/uBlockOrigin/comments/173jmog/youtube_antiadblock_and_ads_october_09_2023/
V no longer blocks YT ads for me either, (kind of). I don't actually see the ads, but am faced with a Youtube white screen with a little timer clock for the length of the ad until my video actually starts playing. I have found a workaround for this, though; clicking 'back' on the page and then 'forward' will get rid of the ad and go right to the video. I have 'swipe backward' and 'swipe forward' mouse gestures assigned for my page navigation, so this can be done quickly. It's still annoying, but not as much as sitting through Youtube ads (or blank screen ads).