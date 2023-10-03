last edited by

Vivaldi email client was working without problem. Suddenly repeated IMAP login failures by the client cause errors and the host locks the account.

Server says:

"IMAP login failures for [email protected] from your IP address"

the IP address is that of Comcast, not specific to me?

I changed and confirmed a new password, confirmed by message in email client and test emails. And then the IMAP login fails.

Where does Vivaldi store the logins?

Is it losing the information due to any changes?

Vivaldi 6.2.3105.54 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision b9b836a2297cb528225715d5226c02d69e88b0a1

OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3448)

JavaScript V8 11.6.189.22

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/116.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Command Line "C:\Users\subsc\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml

Executable Path C:\Users\subsc\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe

Profile Path C:\Users\subsc\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default

Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e