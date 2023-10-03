We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
IMAP LOGIN FAILS
halberstadt
Vivaldi email client was working without problem. Suddenly repeated IMAP login failures by the client cause errors and the host locks the account.
Server says:
"IMAP login failures for [email protected] from your IP address"
the IP address is that of Comcast, not specific to me?
I changed and confirmed a new password, confirmed by message in email client and test emails. And then the IMAP login fails.
Where does Vivaldi store the logins?
Is it losing the information due to any changes?
yojimbo274064400
Consider enabling Settings > Mail > Turn on IMAP Logs in Console (located under Mail Settings section) and then follow Troubleshooting and Debugging Vivaldi Mail | Vivaldi Browser Help guide. Hopefully by revealing more detail it may point to cause.
If you try to send an email do you see similar authentication errors.?