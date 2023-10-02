We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Is it Possible to modify Bookmarks Dialog?
-
Hi.
Is it Possible to modify Bookmarks Dialog?
I think there are a lot useless stuff (for me). For example, I don't need to edit URL or description. Or if I do, I do it in Panels or Bookmarks.
But instead I would like to have a much longer list of folders visible (and keep them closet if I don't open them myself)
I like the compactness of Opera's dialogue. But I do prefer to see folders without opening, and able to edit name and nick. I like the Operas solution for New Folder button. That button takes quite a lot of more space in Vivaldi.
I don't believe I could modify the last things, but is there any easy way to disable information that is shown in that dialogue, and make folder list longer?
-
@kHellstr It's possible, you will have to use a mod and learn some CSS.
For more guidance on how to mod Vivaldi please read the following helpful topics:
Guide - Modding Vivaldi
Inspecting the Vivaldi UI with DevTools
-
Ok, thanks. I can know some CSS (and python and html), so maybe I delve to this at some point. ( If developper doesn't add those options before that )
-
"Vivaldi is the most configurable browser of the Universe"
This is the statement usually heard.
But it lacks the second part.
"X% built-in the settings and Y% by CSS, JS and others"
-
@barbudo2005 If they added options for every single user's pet wish and special needs cases, the options would look like this:
And new users say the options screens already scare them off
For everything else, there is CSS and JS mods.
Basic rule of thumb in any software - if you can't find it by searching the settings, it ain't there (yet).
-
@Pathduck Said:
If they added options for every single user's pet wish and special needs cases….
That's exactly what I meant.
...the options would look like this.
Or this:
-
Sorry, I forgot to clarify that this settings detail would be only for the tab title.
-
I was able to make the list longer in developer tools and hide some elements I don't need. But the input fields in dialogue have all the same class .BookmarkInputField , so I don't know how could I hide only some of them with CSS. Maybe I could remove those elements from the window.html, or give them individual class names, but I don't want to go mess in there. I barely edit CSS, so this is all ready in the limits of my comfort zone.
I adjusted the height of the list by setting two height properties to Auto. It does work somewhat when list is expanding, but it doesn't make the dialog shorter when list gets shorter.
And I didn't figure out yet what selector I should use for the list stuff in my custom CSS. These Classes "ReactVirtualized__Grid ReactVirtualized__List" seems to be used in elsewhere too, for example in Quick Commands, so I don't know if it is a good idea to edit those:
I'm not waiting anyone to solve my problems.. but I don't mind if someone chimes in
-
@kHellstr said in Is it Possible to modify Bookmarks Dialog?:
But the input fields in dialogue have all the same class .BookmarkInputField , so I don't know how could I hide only some of them with CSS.
Yes, it's "bad" naming of elements on Vivaldi's part, you need to use the
nth-of-typeselector for elements that lack individual class names.
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/:nth-of-type
.BookmarkPopup-TextInputWrapper .BookmarkInputField:nth-of-type(4)
To hide the Description field for instance.
Maybe I could remove those elements from the window.html, or give them individual class names, but I don't want to go mess in there.
No, never touch that file for CSS mods. Besides the HTML code doesn't live there.
I adjusted the height of the list by setting two height properties to Auto. It does work somewhat when list is expanding, but it doesn't make the dialog shorter when list gets shorter.
I think this will be difficult, if not impossible to get working correctly without glitches. Vivaldi uses some hardcoding and on-the-fly calculation of height on its tree elements. But looks like you have something working OK at least
These Classes "ReactVirtualized__Grid ReactVirtualized__List"
Again, bad or lack of proper CSS class names in some of the code. This tree code is created by React in JS and is dynamically calculated so there's limits to how much can be changed.
Oh and just to be clear - you're actually saving these changes in a .css file right? You're not just expecting changes in Devtools will survive?
-
@kHellstr And you know, there are much better ways of creating bookmarks in Vivaldi than the stupid bookmarks dialog.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/bookmarks/
I prefer using the Bookmarks menu, since I can navigate it with the keyboard and just select "Add active tab" there to place a bookmark direct in the folder I want.
Using the bookmarks panel is also good, you can drag the URL or tab to the folder you want. Or right-click the folder, and choose "Bookmark active page". Can even be done with the keyboard but a bit clunkier than using the menu and requires your kb to have a "context menu" key (most good keyboards have that).
-
-
Oh and just to be clear - you're actually saving these changes in a .css file right? You're not just expecting changes in Devtools will survive?
I'm testing the edits with Developper tools.
I was able to save some changes to custom CSS.
Thanks for the help for getting me to right direction.
I prefer to use dialogue as I find it to be the best solution for my habits, how I'm saving bookmarks. I hit CRLD+D and Done, and bookmark is saved. 2 quick steps, no need to open (nor close) panels etc.
I tried to open the Bookmark Menu with a Keyboard Shortcut. Maybe that could work better than dialogue, but the default shortcut Alt+B didn't work, and I didn't find any entry for the Bookmark Menu from the settings:
-
@kHellstr Depends on your locale I guess, check what it is in the menu.
For me using English, it's Alt+B:
-
It kind works, but it opens the menu to a wrong window.
It this video, Bookmark Menu is opened to the right side window, even when the left window should be the active one.
That's why I didn't see it at first, as my other window(s) were hidden or in my 2nd screen :
https://youtu.be/8bvLK0Pj8yc?si=jN0tUOHqGZ0fstSu
-
@kHellstr said in Is it Possible to modify Bookmarks Dialog?:
Is it Possible to modify Bookmarks Dialog?
Everything can be changed.
-
@Capushon Please share your code to help others
-
Would be interesting to see CSS for that
-
I found an very interesting thread strongly related to this topic :
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/58861/ergonomic-add-bookmark-popup-dialog-v2-0-css-mod?_=1696454095638
-
@kHellstr Yes, the @dude99 is a real master of CSS modding
IMO it's always better to write your own code, so you understand what every line does, and won't need help from others when it breaks.
Also the mod is quite old, so no guarantee it works. But anyway great to take some useful hints from that code.
Not sure if you need the "experimental web platform" flag enabled any longer. No idea why it was required, possibly because of the use of the
:hasselector, but it might no longer be needed. Test without it.
-
@kHellstr Here is another relevant thread: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/59727/add-bookmark-dropdown-updated-for-6-1
-
Thanks.. I never thought I would be inspired to mod my browser