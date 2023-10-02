Hi.

Is it Possible to modify Bookmarks Dialog?

I think there are a lot useless stuff (for me). For example, I don't need to edit URL or description. Or if I do, I do it in Panels or Bookmarks.

But instead I would like to have a much longer list of folders visible (and keep them closet if I don't open them myself)

I like the compactness of Opera's dialogue. But I do prefer to see folders without opening, and able to edit name and nick. I like the Operas solution for New Folder button. That button takes quite a lot of more space in Vivaldi.

I don't believe I could modify the last things, but is there any easy way to disable information that is shown in that dialogue, and make folder list longer?