Greetings. This option is currently not working for me. I am unable to add a custom thumbnail to individual tiles or to folders on the Speed Dial page. This issue has cropped up just recently, as I was able to add custom thumbnails as recently as 2 weeks ago. Any ideas?
@iAN-CooG, thanks for your reply and for checking if you too are having the same problem. After some troubleshooting, I have determined the cause of my problem: I had my thumbnail size set to "Icon". When I changed it to something else (i.e., "Tiny"), I was able to select a custom thumbnail. Lesson learned.
I just tried with a new entry in the speed dial, I selected a small jpg and it got immediately set as thumbnail. I wouldn't know why is not working for you.
Vivaldi 6.4.3152.3 snapshot here.
Interesting, I have NEVER tried before the Icon size and I see now it's using the favicons from the sites. Handy in case one has a real ton of thumbnails in the startpage.
