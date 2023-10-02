We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Fixed macOS menus / Direct Match – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3152.3
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
In today’s snapshot we have a fix for the broken menu bar when running under the new macOS 14.0 (Sonoma). We also have a new search feature.
-
-
-
-
4th, I know a few in the macOS forums will be excited about VB-99033
-
edwardp Ambassador
Thank you.
-
Aaron Translator
ohhhh! it's Mon today......
-
daniel Vivaldi Team
@chas4: We intend to ship it on the stable channel ASAP.
-
-
Speaking of searches, it's some releases that favicons in the search engines dropdown lists for Google/Google Images/DuckDuck Go are either empty or wrong
See the strange issue with google, it's correct in the dropdown, but not in the search box when selected.
Deleting the search engines and reentering does NOT solve the issue for me.
Sometimes after a search, the favicon for google becomes blank, then again a wrong one after few seconds. Black magic?
-
edwardp Ambassador
@iAN-CooG said in Fixed macOS menus / Direct Match – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3152.3:
Speaking of searches, it's some releases that favicons in the search engines dropdown lists for Google/Google Images/DuckDuck Go are either empty or wrong
Filed as bug report VB-100412.
-
Details of how keywords map to links can be found in a local file (“direct-match-mapping.json”).
For anyone wondering where to find that list/file, check your executable path in
vivaldi://aboutand open the resources folder and the direct match folder within it, then you can try out the keywords and (hopefully) visit the links.
-
ThirdGenerationAI
-
daniel Vivaldi Team
@luetage: Example keywords: Samsung, Nike, and Office Depot.
-
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
-
It appears the I-beam cursor is reliably back in edit boxes. Thank you.
-
Opening private window still crashes Vivaldy - randomly, but close to 100% when it's for the first time during the day. The only flag I have enabled is parallel downloading. (also disabled System notifications) but I don't thin they are related to this.
-
Is it intended that the search field in address field always has Bing at first position despite DuckDuckGo was set by me at first in Settings → Search list?
-
edwardp Ambassador
@DoctorG said in Fixed macOS menus / Direct Match – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3152.3:
Is it intended that the search field in address field always has Bing at first position despite DuckDuckGo was set by me at first in Settings → Search list?
Filed as bug report VB-100420
-
@edwardp Thanks, i confirmed in tracker.