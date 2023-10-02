Hello,

I recently installed Vivaldi for iOS since I use it on all my devices (Desktop and Android).

I always used the Backup Encryption Key method as a way to configure sync in all my devices since I did not save the auto-generated password I used to create my sync account back then (I know this is not the ideal situation).

The key was successfully used on two desktop devices and 3 different Android phones before attempting to use it on iOS.

I tried to follow these instructions: https://help.vivaldi.com/ios/ios-tools/sync-browser-data-on-ios/

But I can not find the option "Load Encryption Key" on my iOS device sync settings. This is what I see instead:

The Import Button opens a file input where I am able to select the key file. But after selecting it I am greeted by a "Wrong password entered" in red.

Is this a bug or an expected behavior of Vivaldi for iOS?