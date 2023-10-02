We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Solved Vivaldi Sync - Unable to Sync using Encryption Key
Hello,
I recently installed Vivaldi for iOS since I use it on all my devices (Desktop and Android).
I always used the Backup Encryption Key method as a way to configure sync in all my devices since I did not save the auto-generated password I used to create my sync account back then (I know this is not the ideal situation).
The key was successfully used on two desktop devices and 3 different Android phones before attempting to use it on iOS.
I tried to follow these instructions: https://help.vivaldi.com/ios/ios-tools/sync-browser-data-on-ios/
But I can not find the option "Load Encryption Key" on my iOS device sync settings. This is what I see instead:
The Import Button opens a file input where I am able to select the key file. But after selecting it I am greeted by a "Wrong password entered" in red.
Is this a bug or an expected behavior of Vivaldi for iOS?
Today's Vivaldi Release:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/ios/minor-update-ios-6-3/
Seems to address this bug:
- Vivaldi iOS does not accept backup encryption key file (VIB-410)
Sadly, since I already changed my encryption key and password it is no longer an issue for me.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
See the discussion here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/699636 and see if the suggestions there help.
Since I did not use iCloud to copy them and both PC and iOS device (iPad) encryption backup files are the same:
sha512sums: ......74cd3bd76604199c desktop-key.txt ......74cd3bd76604199c iPad-key.txt
Resetting remote data, setting a new password and synchronizing everything again seems to be the last option left for me to try out. I want to wait a bit to see if this "bug" is somehow fixed in a future version of Vivaldi for iOS though.
