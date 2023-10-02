We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Please add this feature
-
There’s this safari extensions that I really like
Video player
https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/vinegar-tube-cleaner/id1591303229
Or can I have the option to transfer my safari extensions to vivaldi
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Vivaldi's built-in Tracker and Ad Blocker should take care of ads. Background play is a feature in Vivaldi on Android, so likely at some point it'll be added to Vivaldi on iOS as well. And, AFAICT, there's built in support for picture-in-picture on iOS.
PS! Please post feature requests in the Mobile Feature Requests category with a clear title and description. Plus, add the
iOSand other relevant tags.