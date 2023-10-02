I have looked in the forum, but could find no matching topic.

On the Mac, there is an application called "Hazel", which allows you to set rules for folders. Similar tools for windows (albeit with fewer features) exist. I use this for sorting my downloads, among other things, but you have to pay for a license, which may not appeal to everyone.

My feature request therefore, is a download manager built into Vivaldi, which performs certain (chainable) actions based on certain criteria. Some examples:

based on the url, a .zip or .rar file is extracted, the contents are moved to a specific location.

based on the url and file extensions, a file is moved to a specific location

based on the url and the time, a folder is created containing (a part of) the name of the website, and the downloaded file is moved there

based on the workspace, files are downloaded to different locations

There are of course many other examples that you could think of.