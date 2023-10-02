We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Unity, or when greed drives companies: Customers' flight to open source software
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
"Insane new pricing model destroys all trust and causes influx into OSS (FOSS).
In today's world, corporate greed to maximise profits often has fatal consequences. One such consequence is the exodus of their customers to Open Source Software (OSS)..."
https://gnulinux.ch/unity-oder-wenn-gier-unternehmen-treibt-die-flucht-der-kund