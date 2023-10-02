Hey everyone,

I use Vivaldi for several years now and it's still super super fast. Except one thing: I have bookmarks that have one-letter shortcuts (e.g. "j" for Jira). If I enter "j" and immediately press Enter, Vivaldi hasn't searched my bookmarks (and search engines and browser history etc.) yet and therefore searches for "j" in Google (default search).

If I enter "j", wait and THEN press enter it opens Jira.

After pressing "j" it takes about half a second for Vivaldi to search for bookmarks, search engines etc.

If I deactivate searching in browser history the result opens immediately but if I activate search in browser history it takes quite long what leads to the described behaviour.

Is there a possibility to have vivaldi search for the top prioritized settings in "Drop-Down Menu Priority" first so that I can enter "j" and immediately hit enter to go to jira without deactivating "Browser History"?

Best regards

Matthias

Some settings:

I use it on MacOS with M1 chip. I have around 200 bookmarks, nearly 30 search engines and infinite browser history storage (even with 1 year of storage it's nearly as slow as with infinite storage). I viewed around 162k pages in the last 3 years of vivaldi://history/