Bookmark shortcut takes too long to load
Hey everyone,
I use Vivaldi for several years now and it's still super super fast. Except one thing: I have bookmarks that have one-letter shortcuts (e.g. "j" for Jira). If I enter "j" and immediately press Enter, Vivaldi hasn't searched my bookmarks (and search engines and browser history etc.) yet and therefore searches for "j" in Google (default search).
If I enter "j", wait and THEN press enter it opens Jira.
After pressing "j" it takes about half a second for Vivaldi to search for bookmarks, search engines etc.
If I deactivate searching in browser history the result opens immediately but if I activate search in browser history it takes quite long what leads to the described behaviour.
Is there a possibility to have vivaldi search for the top prioritized settings in "Drop-Down Menu Priority" first so that I can enter "j" and immediately hit enter to go to jira without deactivating "Browser History"?
Best regards
Matthias
Some settings:
I use it on MacOS with M1 chip. I have around 200 bookmarks, nearly 30 search engines and infinite browser history storage (even with 1 year of storage it's nearly as slow as with infinite storage). I viewed around 162k pages in the last 3 years of vivaldi://history/
Streptococcus
Why not use normal bookmark names but give a one-letter nickname to them? Then all you need to do is type the nickname.
Thx for your reply. That' also possible but doesn't solve the problem. The "j" is found but just after bout half a second. So when I enter "j" immediately followed by the enter key Vivaldi couldn't search that quick in the whole browser history. So the only (and not wanted) solution is to deactivate the search for the browser history (at vivaldi://settings/addressbar/ -> Drop-Down Menu Priority).
Sorry, didn't get you right: The nickname is what I used. In german it's called "Kürzel" which I translated to shortcut. But it's called nickname as you mentioned it.
Streptococcus
If you have something bookmarked, why do you need to search the whole browser history?
Because sometimes I want to look for a site I viewed days or months ago and can't remember the page name