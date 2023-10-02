We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Solved Forum Dark Skin, code block too dark
with default skin
with dark skin
the text color in code blocks should be more visible, black on dark gray can't be really seen.
@iAN-CooG Was confirmed and Vivaldi webdev is assigned.
//edit: A fix was done and will be deployed next, but i do not know when.
@iAN-CooG I can confirm this.
Please report to bug tracker as a issue with affected product "Vivaldi.net website".
You could use Stylus extension and a CSS to fix this. Do you need such help?
- Inline code
asdfis bad to read!
- Block code
is ok.
jklö
- Inline code
OK bugreport sent
(50230021774) Support ticket: Forum Dark Skin, code block too dark
That works for me in Stylus:
code:not(.hljs) { background: lightgray !important; color: black !important; }
or white on gray.
code:not(.hljs) { background: gray !important; color: white !important; }
I mentioned it 17 days ago, looks fixed now, it's greenish.
DoctorG Ambassador
@npro Hmm, i will ask why green.
@DoctorG was very like done by a designer, that green "variation" should be "in the family" of browns.
@npro Yes, he told me that such looks nice and fits to the other code coloring.
No problem for me. And if i dislike i can use Stylus to patch to the one i like.
@DoctorG It's cool, tell them to keep it. It's for code blocks so it's even reminding of old green phosphor monitors
DoctorG Ambassador
@iAN-CooG Yes, they will take that for the dark skin.