The release of the iOS version which I really like for whatever reason made me coming back from Opera, especially as One doesn‘t seem ripe for prime time, actually.

But it‘s nothing compared to the unready versions of Vivaldi on Mac. It‘s a shame that menu items are not working, that‘s a fundamental feature, really.

When I try to open a private window, nothing happens. If I‘m trying to do that by right clicking in the dock, or by a workaround, Vivaldi closes completely. At least after first opening.

Vivaldi is made by nice people and a really great browser on paper, but in everyday work there‘s so much unexpected annoyance. I‘m afraid, that I have to say it.

Just take a clue from your own iOS version! It works, and it‘s not that cluttered, it concentrates on the really basic features. I myself think that the whole changed when mail and calendar were added. They never worked for me personally, and I even were in need of them.