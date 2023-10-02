I am a beta tester for Vivaldi on iPadOS. When Vivaldi was officially released I downloaded the final version from the Appstore. I left it on Testflight and noticed a couple of days later that a new version has been released on Testflight.

On my iPad the "official version" is 5.3.3137.27. The version available now on Testflight is 5.3.3137.4 Testflight warns me that I already have the app installed and replacing the installed version with the test version may cause me to lose my data.

Should I download the newer one from Testflight or stay with the publicly released version? If new features in Vivaldi are still being developed and tested using Testflight then I am very happy to keep using that version. If this is a one off anomaly then I will keep using the Appstore version.

Any suggestions?