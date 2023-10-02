We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Persistent cookie notification on website
-
Hi,
I've got a new installation of Vivaldi browser on my new pc. Now every time I go to the garmin connect website (connect.garmin.com), I get the notification to allow cookies.
I've checked and double checked the settings:
Allow cookies: All
Trackers and ads are allowed for this specific site
Even when I allow third party cookies, I get the notification
What else can I check or try? It's driving me nuts. On my previous pc with Vivaldi it wasn't like that but now EVERY time. Even when I open a new tab...
-
@heinreyn Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/