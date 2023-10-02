Hi,

I've got a new installation of Vivaldi browser on my new pc. Now every time I go to the garmin connect website (connect.garmin.com), I get the notification to allow cookies.

I've checked and double checked the settings:

Allow cookies: All

Trackers and ads are allowed for this specific site

Even when I allow third party cookies, I get the notification

What else can I check or try? It's driving me nuts. On my previous pc with Vivaldi it wasn't like that but now EVERY time. Even when I open a new tab...