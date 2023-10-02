We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Is there a way to create new "Quick commands" in textual format
-
Th quick command editor is ok for small set of commands, but in situations where you want to open 20 links in different tiling and stacking configurations it becomes cumbersome to edit the commands with that UI. Is there a way to edit and create new quick command chains in textual format? I imagine there must be some place where user configurations are stored locally.