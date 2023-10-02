We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
autoload back top page in search
-
autoload back top page in search when open new tab
-
@nthuctx Please explain. I do not understand.
Or post in your own language if there is a forum for your native language.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
@Pesala in search page when you click a address it open new tab and your search page auto return the top off page do not at current position
-
@nthuctx For me, the search results page remains at the position to which I scrolled down. It does not reload, whether I open a result in a new tab or in a background tab.
That is the expected behaviour. Why would anyone want the search results page to reload?
-
it auto reload, i don't want, i do know how to turn off auto return the top page
-
it auto reload, i don't want, i do know how to turn off auto return the top page
-
@nthuctx Try a different search engine. Which do you currently use? I use Ecosia as my default.
-
@Pesala ok let me try, i use bing