I have just started using Vivaldi two days ago and here are some of the things I stumbled across.

I noticed the frame around the browser tabs.

Top: Mainly the URL and search areas.

Right: Panels.

Bottom: Status bar.

Left: I added the window tabs.

-1-

There is an icon in the top left for hiding the right panels area. Beside it could be an icon to hide the bottom Status bar. Instead the Status bar is hidden through View -> Show Status Bar. (When Status Bar is seen the Show Status Bar should change to Hide Status Bar. Same goes for other options here.)

-2-

I expected to be able to right click any bar to open the customize bar feature. This is currently not possible. I have go to go View -> Customize Toolbar.

As I hover the mouse over the Navigation Toolbar drop down. Default Toolbar Preview icons (in Customize Toolbar) I get an cursor icon telling me that I can not modify it. I am also not able to drag and drop an icon to the Toolbar Preview like

---> Both of these things seems like a bug to me.

I switch to another toolbar and get the same result.

-3-

How do I move the Browser tabs from the location I initially decided to place these in? I can not drag and drop it to a new location. Right clicking the empty space below a tab does nothing.

I did some searching and found this: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-features/

I can right click a tab -> customise and it opens the Vivaldi Settings: Tabs. Here it would be nice to be able to right click the empty space below a tab to open the Tabs Settings. I see that I can also get to general settings through Vivaldi -> Preference.

I found it fairly easy setting up my various emails I today sync into my hotmail account. Even added my hotmail email as well. I am today in general using Brave so I look forward to fully exploring Vivaldi and comparing the two.