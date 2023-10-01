Hi

It would be great if the Quick Commands could be higher and have more results visible. It would be best if it would adapt to browser window size. In my screen, I could use 2-3x longer list. It would be much better I think.

I just migrated from Opera and love the Quick Commands. It does what ctrl+space does in Opera, but much better, as it has more results than just the tab related. I mapped Quick Commands to CTRL-Space. Only problem is that it feels a bit small.

Thanks for the amazing browser. I really love it after 24h of use

