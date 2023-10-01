We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Higher Quick Commands, more results visible
Hi
It would be great if the Quick Commands could be higher and have more results visible. It would be best if it would adapt to browser window size. In my screen, I could use 2-3x longer list. It would be much better I think.
I just migrated from Opera and love the Quick Commands. It does what ctrl+space does in Opera, but much better, as it has more results than just the tab related. I mapped Quick Commands to CTRL-Space. Only problem is that it feels a bit small.
Thanks for the amazing browser. I really love it after 24h of use
Pesala Ambassador
@kHellstr Please vote for the existing request to Allow Resizing and Repositioning of the Quick Commands Dialog.
