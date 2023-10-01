We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Surface Pro 6 - Vivaldi not functioning
On my Surface Pro 6 Vivaldi is not functioning: buttons are simply not responding. Is there fix for it? Perhaps changing graphics settings?
@Med1aN1ck surface is a tablet, so is this only when using touch? Does it work if you use a mouse?
@LonM After launching Vivaldi in compatibility mode with Windows 8 literally everything started to work fine. Not sure what to make of it. Haven't tried yet with a mouse, will report later.