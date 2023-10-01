We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Can't set outlook mail
I have tried all kinds of ways, but when I try to add my Outlook account, it is not added in any way. I get a Windows security window and it says "Select certificate for authentication.", I select the certificate and say OK, but Vivaldi says "Socket timed out". However, if I don't select the certificate and reject it, it adds the account, but then it asks for a certificate every time I try to send an email and the ones I send with Vivaldi always end up in the spam folder.