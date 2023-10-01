We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Shortcut for notes
I like to use notes, but wouldn't it be possible to create, for example, a widget shortcut and or a shortcut when you hold longer on an icon. Right now there is a "scan QR" when you hold it.
Sometimes I need to write something down quickly and before one clicks through to the notes, a shortcut would be good.
@Fubero this is not currently implemented, if you would like it please vote for this request : https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/54161/add-note-shortcuts
please vote here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/323519 17 votes already