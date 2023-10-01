We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
A few things broken with Vulkan enabled
-
I use Vivaldi (6.2.3105.48) in Linux and after I enabled the Vulkan API, I have a few glitches in the browser.
- Two extensions (bitwarden and xdebug helper) have broken icons:
- In the developer console, the Waterfall window is white:
My GPU is a Radeon RX 6600, using the AMDGPU open source driver.
Part of the ://gpu report (I posted a screenshot, since I cannot post more than 32767 characters):
-
yes, too many GL errors, same as in
Chromium 116.0.5845.179. The situation looks better in
Vivaldi 6.4.3149.7 / Chrome 118.0.5993.33
you could run it with
vivaldi-stable --use-vulkan=swiftshader --enable-features=Vulkan(no errors), https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src.git/+/refs/heads/main/docs/gpu/swiftshader.md depending on what you want, report it, use
Snapshot, use Chromium
117, or wait until October ~17-27th for the new
6.4-Stable.
-
Disabled Vulkan at the moment. It seems to work fine now.
Thanks!
-
edwardp Ambassador
I've read Vulkan doesn't support every GPU.
In Debian, I can Enable the Vulkan flag and the GPU info shows t's enabled. But if I do the same in openSUSE Tumbleweed, it shows Vulkan is Disabled, even though the flag is Enabled.