We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Had to.stop using email account
-
avds2708 Ambassador
Because when filling out an online form, or just sending a regular mail, abouut 95% did not reply.
When I used my wife her gmail account the number of no reply was only 10%.
-
@avds2708 95% seems concerning. What do you mean with mail?
Vivaldi Mail Client (with or without vivaldi mail account) or the Vivaldi Webmail ?
-
If you are talking about vivaldi.net email, I had a few problems - mostly sending to gmail accounts. Google flagged it as spam.