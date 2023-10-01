We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How to change the default favicon icon when no favicon is found for a website?
-
Hi everyone,
Is there a way to change the default favicon icon that Vivaldi uses when no favicon is found for a website? I find the default icon to be outdated and unappealing, and I would like to change it to something more modern and visually appealing.
I've searched through the Vivaldi settings, but I haven't been able to find a way to change this setting. I'm hoping that someone in the Vivaldi community can help me out.
Any help or advice would be greatly appreciated.
(Refering to the icon shown in below image)
Thanks,
Adish
-
barbudo2005
Give the link of the site in the example.
-
@Adish
Assuming a 16px image is used:
div.tab span.jstest-favicon-image > img[src*="/resources/default_favicon"] {
background: url("base64 code or path to your icon image to be used here") center no-repeat !important;
height: 16px !important;
padding-left: 16px !important;
width: 0 !important;
}
Example for a blue mask image or vivaldi image:
background: url() center no-repeat !important;
background: url(/resources/icon_16.png) center no-repeat !important;
-