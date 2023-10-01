Hi everyone,

Is there a way to change the default favicon icon that Vivaldi uses when no favicon is found for a website? I find the default icon to be outdated and unappealing, and I would like to change it to something more modern and visually appealing.

I've searched through the Vivaldi settings, but I haven't been able to find a way to change this setting. I'm hoping that someone in the Vivaldi community can help me out.

Any help or advice would be greatly appreciated.

(Refering to the icon shown in below image)



Thanks,

Adish