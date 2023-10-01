We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Disable Magnifying Effect upon highlighted text when using find option through Custom CSS?
Hi everyone,
I'm wondering if there's a way to disable the magnifying effect that occurs when text is highlighted using the Find function in Vivaldi. I find this effect to be distracting and unnecessary, and I would prefer to have the text highlighted in a more subtle way.
I've searched through the Vivaldi settings, but I haven't been able to find a way to disable this effect. I'm hoping that someone in the Vivaldi community can help me out.
Attaching the screen recording:
DoctorG Ambassador
@Adish not tested, but this could work:
.find-in-page.find-in-page-enter { transform: none !important; } .find-in-page.find-in-page-enter-active { transform: none !important; transition: none !important; } .find-in-page.find-in-page-exit-active { transform: none !important; transition: none !important; } .fip-active-hit { transition: none !important; transform: none !important; } .fip-active-hit.entering, .fip-active-hit.entered { transform: none !important; }
@DoctorG Tried this (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/76659/disabling-the-find-in-page-visual-enhancements/3) and it worked like a charm !