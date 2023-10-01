So I have this bug that makes the scroll function with trackpad unusable. If I scroll even a tiny bit with trackpad it jumps straight to end of tab and if I scroll literally a millimeter it jumps like 3 of mouse scroll wheel stops.

I've tried different browsers and it worked fine, same with windows itself, so it is not the hardware of the OS bugging.

Tried to reinstall the drivers for trackpad, that didn't help.

Tried to reinstall the browser itself, that didn't help as well.

Is there a way to fix it?