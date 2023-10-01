We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Profile Image not Syncing Issue
-
Hi everyone,
I'm having a problem with my Vivaldi profile image not syncing. I've added a profile picture to my Vivaldi account, but it's not showing up in my browser.
Vivaldi Account:
Browser:
I've tried the following:
-
Logging out and back in to my Vivaldi account
-
Restarting my browser
-
Clearing my browser cache and cookies
-
Checking my Sync settings to make sure that Profile Picture is enabled
However, my profile image is still not syncing.
I'm wondering if anyone else has had this problem, and if so, if you were able to fix it. Any help or advice would be greatly appreciated.
-