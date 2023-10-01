We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Keyboard Shortcuts
-
Hi, I'm looking for some help with keyboard shortcuts on Mac OS Sonoma. The menu bar items aren't working and I want to use keyboard shortcuts. In particular, Page Zoom Reset but I'm not sure how to use command + 0 for that rather than opening a file?
-
@mikepugh Reset zoom uses
0as in zero while opening a file uses
Oas in the letter. That font does have fairly similar width zeros and o's.
The developers are aware of the menu issue with Sonoma, so hopefully there is a fix soon.
I have also seen mention of a workaround. You can hold down the mouse while opening the menu and only release it once you are hovering over the option you want to select.
-
@nomadic Perfect - thanks. The workaround is interesting, as well.