Logged out from everywhere! Sync problem.
-
I was on Vivaldi and browsing, suddenly it logged me out! I signed in again and then started facing this problem. Sync error, upload error, etc. It LOGGED me out from everywhere. What should I do now? Tried logging in and out several times. Is there any way to bring back my logged-in websites again?
-
@venomcc Always add Vivaldi Version and Windows version. Try to:
- go at
vivaldi://syncpage
- push
TriggerGetUpdates
- wait for few minutes
- log out and login back to sync
- go at
-
6.2.3105.54
Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.2283)
-
@Hadden89 I'm still logged out from everywhere!
-
@Hadden89 It's showing Upload Network Error again! Looks like the method worked for a few minutes only.
-
jorgefilho
@venomcc I had this problem earlier, and I solved it by logging off and then logging on again.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91114/something-wrong-with-the-synchronization
-
@jorgefilho Tried logging off and then logging on again more than 10 times. It's showing Upload Network Error again! And can't access to the sites where i was logged in.
-
jorgefilho
@venomcc Then your problem is even more serious. Have you tried using the option that deletes the data on the server to try to redo the synchronization?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@venomcc Please check https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshoot-sync-issues/ ; if that does not help use the "submit bug report" link on teh help page.