Issue Viewing Amazon Reviews on Vivaldi Browser (PC)
Stronghold992
Dear Vivaldi Team,
I am a devoted user of the Vivaldi browser and have recently encountered a specific issue:
I cannot view Amazon reviews while using Vivaldi. The review numbers and related information are missing from Amazon product pages, affecting my online shopping experience. I have tried troubleshooting by clearing cache, disabling extensions, and ensuring Vivaldi is up to date, but the issue persists. I have try other browsers and this only happens on Vivaldi browser
DoctorG Ambassador
@Stronghold992 Please check Troubleshooting issues.
Try Guest Profile (is without any settings and extensions) and tell if that works.
Tested https://www.amazon.com/s?k=keys&language=en_US&
Works for me with Vivaldi 6.2.3105.54 Win 11 22H2; the numbers near the stars are shown.
Stronghold992
It doesn't work on guest profile either
