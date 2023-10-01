I have been using Vivaldi since 2017 when it was announced for Pi and it is now my default browser on Mac & Pi. I was looking forward to the iPadOS version but was somewhat disappointed so won't be making my default just yet.

The first thing I noticed was the red title (with white text making it almost illegible) which I find intrusive so I looked for Appearances or Themes to customise but these appears to be missing.

It synchronised so I had access to my settings.

It took some time to find my Bookmarks Toolbar - not as convenient as on the Mac but I will get used to it.

I was disappointed that there seemed to be no Workspaces (which I use extensively).

I also Pin a few tabs that I use frequently but could not find a similar function. (I did note that after sync one tab seemed to be pinned but this went away once I used it.)

I miss the New Tab (+) feature which seems to bring up Speed Dial rather than a blank tab.