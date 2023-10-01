We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Initial Impressions on iPad
-
I have been using Vivaldi since 2017 when it was announced for Pi and it is now my default browser on Mac & Pi. I was looking forward to the iPadOS version but was somewhat disappointed so won't be making my default just yet.
The first thing I noticed was the red title (with white text making it almost illegible) which I find intrusive so I looked for Appearances or Themes to customise but these appears to be missing.
It synchronised so I had access to my settings.
It took some time to find my Bookmarks Toolbar - not as convenient as on the Mac but I will get used to it.
I was disappointed that there seemed to be no Workspaces (which I use extensively).
I also Pin a few tabs that I use frequently but could not find a similar function. (I did note that after sync one tab seemed to be pinned but this went away once I used it.)
I miss the New Tab (+) feature which seems to bring up Speed Dial rather than a blank tab.