Solved Something wrong with the synchronization
-
jorgefilho
Hello, everyone.
The synchronization upload just keeps showing this message "Conflict with data from another client" and then it says "Trying again" and never finishes the process. What could this be?
I need a little help, any suggestions?
*I recently reinstalled the operating system on my PC, and the synchronized tabs still show the tabs from my old installation, is that something to do with it?
-
jorgefilho
I was afraid of losing information and my bookmarks but I decided to log off and then log back in, and everything worked out.
Case solved.
-
jorgefilho
-
-