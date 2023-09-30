We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Sync Error
Hi, am having trouble syncing. I keep getting "sync error" only a few minutes (maybe 10) after logging on.
It seems like most things are syncing, such as history and notes and reading list. Bookmarks are not syncing.
Thank you
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Do you have a lot of bookmarks? Some users, who have a lot of bookmarks, have reported that it took a little while to sync all of them.
If you check the Bookmarks Panel now, do you see your synced bookmarks?