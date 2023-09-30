We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
12.14 or stand alone client users ONLY?
-
After my revelation on my post talking about Vivaldi mail, entitled :
" Tags going missing after spending a 1 1/2 hour setting them up"
I am just wondering if there's anybody out there that still uses Opera 12.14 ONLY for the email client, or that stand alone Opera Mail client that didn't last very long?
If so, is there any tips I need to know about using Opera 12.14 to manage my email?
I kinda liked the stand alone client. I don't remember what its name was.
It was something like "Opera Mail 2" or something like that? It's been quite a few years now, since i've used it.
Thanks!
=======================================
Specs:
(As of 9/19/23)
Windows 10 PRO
Local Account ( Standard User)
16 GB of Ram.
WD Blue SN570 NVMe 1000.20 GB SSD
Intel(R) Core(TM) i3-7100T CPU @ 3.40 GHz
Opera 12.14 Build 1738.
Installed as a Stand Alone copy
Fastmail W/ Custom Domain
MailWasher Pro ( Set up with IMAP w/ 2 step password)
IMAP Account in Opera 12 ( Set up with IMAP w/ 2 step password)
-
Pesala Ambassador
@CWM030 Opera 12.18 can be downloaded from the FTP server.
I still have it installed, and launch it occasionally to create a backup of my emails. You don't need to use it from browsing if you just want to use it for Email.
The standalone mail client is still available for download from this FTP Server.
I would not recommend using outdated, unsupported software when Vivaldi mail is so much better, and still improving.
-
Opera 12.18 is still a very good email client but the security protocols it supports are getting outdated, it hasn't been maintained since 2014 or so. The actual email management is still very much up to snuff almost 10 years later, with very advanced filtering options (incl. regexp filters), nested labels, ability to show individual accounts and limit filters to certain accounts, learning filters (not just spam), followed contacts, grouping emails by date, something close to contact management and some more, supporting newsgroups, ... no calendar though.
Like @Pesala I still use it as a second client to download my IMAP mail and I occasionally still use it as an IRC client. But in the end, it's mostly nostalgia nowadays. Vivaldi has developed to the point where it's really not required to use Opera anymore.
-
The standalone mail client was updated twice after Opera 12 ended to remove older security protocols that were no longer considered safe and update some others - but only the Windows version. If you have a Mac, the Mac version of Opera Mail is the same as the mail client in the last Mac version of Opera 12. Opera Mail for Linux was never released. There was a preview version for Linux, but it doesn't even run on current versions of Linux.
-
I would
be very carefulnot use Opera Mail (which is essentially Opera 12.18 -you can turn a switch in the config then you have the browser iirc after all those years-) at all if I were you. As far as I remember Opera has buried it (does not offer it officially, does not talk about it, using 12.18 is not advised anyway), it hasn't been maintained for 7+ years, it's basically abandonware. This means that the (abandoned) "Presto" engine that is being used to render your HTML/Javascript email pages can be full of unpatched security holes, plus the fact that the Presto engine was leaked to the
darkweba long time ago means those holes are known and exploited already making it extremely dangerous. You'd better avoid it.
-
-
This is not a Vivaldi topic. I moved it to Software.
Neither Opera 12.8 mail client nor Opera Mail 1.2 are competent to handle all modern mail formats and protocols.
-
@npro Presto never allowed javascript in email. Neither Opera 12.x nor Mail has any javascript vulnerabilities in mail. Mind you, that also means animated mails never worked either.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Problem with Opera 12/M2 is that it can have unfixed bugs/vulnerabilities. And you do not get updated certificates, such will result in SSL connection errors.