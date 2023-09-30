After my revelation on my post talking about Vivaldi mail, entitled :

" Tags going missing after spending a 1 1/2 hour setting them up"

I am just wondering if there's anybody out there that still uses Opera 12.14 ONLY for the email client, or that stand alone Opera Mail client that didn't last very long?

If so, is there any tips I need to know about using Opera 12.14 to manage my email?

I kinda liked the stand alone client. I don't remember what its name was.

It was something like "Opera Mail 2" or something like that? It's been quite a few years now, since i've used it.

Thanks!

=======================================

Specs:

(As of 9/19/23)

Windows 10 PRO

Local Account ( Standard User)

16 GB of Ram.

WD Blue SN570 NVMe 1000.20 GB SSD

Intel(R) Core(TM) i3-7100T CPU @ 3.40 GHz

Opera 12.14 Build 1738.

Installed as a Stand Alone copy

Fastmail W/ Custom Domain

MailWasher Pro ( Set up with IMAP w/ 2 step password)

IMAP Account in Opera 12 ( Set up with IMAP w/ 2 step password)