Moving Vivaldi from a crashed hard drive to a new hard drive.
My laptop HD crashed, won't boot up so I can't open Vivaldi to transfer files. I have installed a new SSD and will reinstall Windows. I have the old HD in an external drive enclosure and can see the files. How do I get Vivaldi back with the bookmarks and passwords?
Most configuration and data files are stored in the "Default" folder; however,
and will reinstall Windows.
Passwords and extensions are encrypted using O.S. encryption. With a new O.S. these cannot be read.
If you had enabled sync before the crash, those data can be recovered (by enabling sync in the "new" Vivaldi).
See https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/
Thank you