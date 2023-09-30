We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Search suggestions in ukr and rus
Search suggestions when you type in ukrainian and russian languages (in address bar)
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Please elaborate. Is there a bug or is it a feature request?
@jane-n
I don't know. I use 3 keyboards eng, ukr, rus
When I type in ukrainian and russian languages — in address bar have no suggestions. In english everything is fine.
@MakingVivaldiBetter perhaps the search engine you are using hasn't the suggestions for those language. Which is?
@Hadden89
I use Google. Now I tried in DuckDuckGo and it's working good with all my languages