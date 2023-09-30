We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
setting up sync on ios
bradbenjamins
Hi there,
I am logged into my vivaldi browser on my windows laptop and am trying to login to my vivaldi ios app to have my broswer data synced on that device. I am able to login with my vivaldi account, but then it asks for my encryption password which I don't have. My only option on desktop is to download a backup encryption key but that didn't work to login on the ios app. I tried my vivaldi account password and that didn't work either. I don't have an encryption password, so how can I login and set up sync on the ios app?
Thanks,
Brad
@bradbenjamins When you first set up desktop, it asks for a second encryption password.
As long as you have devices with up to date copies of your data, it is safe for you to re-set sync and choose a new encryption password. If you want to do this you can follow the instructions here under "Encryption password". https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshoot-sync-issues/
(If in doubt, make a backup of your important data: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/)
I'm have seen other reports about iOS not accepting the sync password backup file. This is a known bug, so hopefully it should be fixed soon.
bradbenjamins
@LonM Ok, thank you. So if I re-set sync and choose a new encryption password on my desktop, my data will not be lost on vivaldi on my desktop and I can set up a new encryption password? Do I need to save a backup encryption key?
@bradbenjamins Correct. If you do everything from your desktop that already has a working copy of data, and follow those steps, clicking the "Clear Sync Data" will only clear what is in the cloud. what is already on your desktop will be unaffected.
Once you've set the new password I would recommend saving the backup key just in case, but you won't need it to start syncing from iOS. You will need to use the newly chosen encryption password.
bradbenjamins
@LonM OK perfect. Thank you!