@bradbenjamins When you first set up desktop, it asks for a second encryption password.

As long as you have devices with up to date copies of your data, it is safe for you to re-set sync and choose a new encryption password. If you want to do this you can follow the instructions here under "Encryption password". https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshoot-sync-issues/

(If in doubt, make a backup of your important data: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/)

I'm have seen other reports about iOS not accepting the sync password backup file. This is a known bug, so hopefully it should be fixed soon.