Vivaldi is not very usable on iOS
magentowizard
Currently I use Brave, I was looking forward to switching over but the Vivaldi browser isn't ready.
Ad block basically doesn't work:
Fark.com on Vivaldi
iOS Screenshot: https://ibb.co/jDDCQZV
Fark.com on Brave
iOS Screenshot: https://ibb.co/vqPhWXr
Text size is too small for me to read easily even with my glasses. There are no settings to change font size.
tildes.com on Vivaldi
iOS Screenshot: https://ibb.co/C50Y806
tildes.com on Brave
iOS Screenshot: https://ibb.co/BHJkr6n
jane.n Vivaldi Team
True, there are still a lot of features and settings we'll be adding to Vivaldi on iOS, but for a first version it's great.
Which Tracker and Ad Blocker sources have you enabled in Settings > Tracker and Ad Blocker? Try enabling more of them to see if that improves the experience.
As for zoom, I'm sure in some future version, options to change zoom levels will be added.