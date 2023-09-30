We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Feature to disable Alt key that opens main menu
dandeancook
I use Photopea quite a lot and it has a feature called Clone tool, which requires pressing Alt key and click; but Alt key opens main menu. Also the Alt key and mouse wheel to zoom.
Can it be there a feature to disable Alt key that opens main menu?
Pesala Ambassador
@dandeancook Settings, Keyboard, and disable:Alt Key for Main Menu
Does that solve your problem?
dandeancook
Oh yeah, found it, tks a lot Pesala 🥰
Didn't see
