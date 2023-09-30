We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Spped dial icon appearance.
-
KarelMorelsky
Speed dial icons appearance: The thumbnails icons in the speed dial background are too big and too square, I have tried to adjust them going from "Tiny" mode to "Small" or "Icon" mode but I don't like any of them. From "Tiny" mode to "Small" mode the difference is huge, either too small (Small) or too big (Tiny). I would like to be able to adjust this size and also have options to put these icons inside a circle and not inside a square, is this possible?, forgive my ignorance, I am new to using this incredibly fast web browser.