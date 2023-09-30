We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Poll: How many lines are in your custom.css file?
In mine 3356.
And the question that comes on top of it:
How many lines are in your style of the Vivaldi forum?
In mine 1932.
247 rows for vivaldi UI ; 9 for Vivaldi Forum
We could say from the figures that you are a conservative person. lol
@barbudo2005 probably not too much. I just prefer to use short version when possible
111 lines but I run it as
main.css^^
How many lines are in the Vivaldi Forum Mod? ( CSS + JS)