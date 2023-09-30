We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
[fixed in newest version] Video popup somewhat broken
When you watch a video, I use mostly YouTube, but experienced it also on Twitch, so I doubt it is site related...
You can click the icon in the middle top, to make the video pop out.
By default, this popup always lands behind my browser, so I have to move things around or use the taskbar to get to my popup video, which is kinda annoying if the video is playing (which it always is when I pop out).
Once I'm watching, I usually use space to play/pause the video. If I've clicked away from the PIP video, I do that because the PIP window always annoyingly dims and I want that to stop as quickly as possible, If I click back into the video, I can no longer pause it. The spacebar doesn't work, and neither does the playbar in the middle bottom.
I can still click in the center to put the video out of PIP mode, back into the tab, and then everything works great again. But once I pop out, it breaks immediately again.
If the devs can't reproduce it, then one thing that could be of a weird side effect, that the devs can try is to hibernate the computer and bring it back out of it. That's something I started to do recently, and I'm not sure this started to happen after I did that, or after a recent update.
Oh, forgot one crucial detail. With the video paused, I can click away from the popup, do something else, and click inside the popup. If I then press space, the video plays, but if I then immediately after hit space again, its stuck. Won't pause, not even with the play/pause button. Similarly, if the video is paused, and in PIP view, I press the play/pause button, the video will start playing, but clicking the button again will not pause it anymore.
So once the video is playing, the only way to stop the video from playing, is by pressing the button to close the PIP window, and then hit space, or press pause from the YT page itself.
Using Vivaldi 6.2.3105.48 (Stable channel) (32-bit)
DoctorG Ambassador
@LPChip Do you have a special monitor software or multi-monitor setup?
Or do you use extensions? If yes, which?
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
I can not reproduce your issue, the PiP of a Youtube video is always in front of all windows; tested with 6.2.3105.54 x64 / Win 11 22H2.
Thank you for your reply. Normally I get this small button in Vivaldi stating there is an update and that I can click it to restart Vivaldi. Since I did not see that, I wrongly assumed I was on the latest version. When I saw you had a newer version, I checked help -> Check for Updates, and found out there is a newer version. Just to rule out if it has been patched or not, I updated and what do you know, the problem is gone! yay.
DoctorG Ambassador
@LPChip said in [fixed in newest version] Video popup somewhat broken:
I updated and what do you know, the problem is gone! yay.
Congrats.
I am pleased to help you.