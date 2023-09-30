When you watch a video, I use mostly YouTube, but experienced it also on Twitch, so I doubt it is site related...

You can click the icon in the middle top, to make the video pop out.

By default, this popup always lands behind my browser, so I have to move things around or use the taskbar to get to my popup video, which is kinda annoying if the video is playing (which it always is when I pop out).

Once I'm watching, I usually use space to play/pause the video. If I've clicked away from the PIP video, I do that because the PIP window always annoyingly dims and I want that to stop as quickly as possible, If I click back into the video, I can no longer pause it. The spacebar doesn't work, and neither does the playbar in the middle bottom.

I can still click in the center to put the video out of PIP mode, back into the tab, and then everything works great again. But once I pop out, it breaks immediately again.

If the devs can't reproduce it, then one thing that could be of a weird side effect, that the devs can try is to hibernate the computer and bring it back out of it. That's something I started to do recently, and I'm not sure this started to happen after I did that, or after a recent update.