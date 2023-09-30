We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Tab stacks and tiling?
-
I’m really happy that Vivaldi is now available on my iphone. However two of my favourite features that make Vivaldi stand out for me don’t seem to be available.. tab stacks and tiling? Just want to check I’m not missing something or are these features going to be added?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
No, you haven't missed anything. It's currently not possible to stack or tile tabs in Vivaldi on iOS.
I couldn't find feature requests for these features either, so feel free to create them in the Mobile Feature Requests category.
Please, make a separate request for each for easier tracking and add the tag
iOS.